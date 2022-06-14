OHSAA releases 2022-23 girls basketball divisional assignments

Among over 100 changes, defending Division III state champion Purcell Marian moves up to Division II.

Photo by Ben Jackson

The OHSAA announced the 2022-23 girls basketball divisional assignments on Tuesday morning . More than 100 teams will compete in a different division than they did in 2021-22.

Among those changing divisions will be defending Division III state champion Purcell Marian. The Cavaliers will be jumping up a division and will compete in Division II in 2022-23.

One other state semifinalist from last season will also be going up a division, as Cincinnati Country Day goes from Division IV to Division III.

Below are the changes in divisions:

Up from Division II to Division I (11 teams):

Chillicothe, Hamilton Ross, Dresden Tri-Valley, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, Dayton Ponitz Career Technology Center, Tiffin Columbian, Cleveland PACT @John F. Kennedy, Cincinnati Mt. Healthy, Richfield Revere, Columbus Centennial, Rocky River

Up from Division III to Division II (27 teams):

Cleveland Garrett Morgan, Cleveland East Tech, Cambridge, Cleveland Campus International, Elyria Catholic, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Dayton Meadowdale, Cadiz Harrison Central, New Lexington, Germantown Valley View, Bowling Green Otsego, Proctorville Fairland, Findlay Liberty-Benton, Sheffield Brookside, Wauseon, Youngstown Ursuline, McConnelsville Morgan, Mantua Crestwood, Dayton Northridge, Fostoria, Waynesville, Conneaut, Enon Greenon, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, KIPP Columbus, Richwood North Union, Burton Berkshire

Down from Division I to Division II (13 teams):

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, Aurora, Warren Howland, Bedford, New Philadelphia, Franklin, Cleveland Max S Hayes, New Carlisle Tecumseh, Marietta, Cincinnati Mercy McCauley, Columbus Eastmoor Academy, Canfield, Wilmington

Up from Division IV to Division III (20 teams):

London Madison-Plains, Cincinnati Country Day, Columbus Tree of Life Christian, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, Galion Northmor, Bluffton, Belpre, Haviland Wayne Trace, Jeromesville Hillsdale, South Webster, Cuyahoga Heights, Fort Recovery, Columbia Station Columbia, Houston, Rockford Parkway, Peebles, Howard East Knox, Toledo Ottawa Hills, Mechanicsburg, Loudonville

Down from Division II to Division III (26 teams):

Springfield Northwestern, St. Paris Graham Local, Canton South, Bellville Clear Fork, East Liverpool Beaver, Poland Seminary, Hebron Lakewood, Bidwell River Valley, Galion, Byesville Meadowbrook, LaGrange Keystone, Shaker Heights Laurel, St. Clairsville, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Ravenna Southeast, Uhrichsville Claymont, Cortland Lakeview, Middletown Madison Senior, Springfield Shawnee, Mentor Lake Catholic, Utica, Columbus School for Girls, Beachwood, Pomeroy Meigs, Wooster Triway, Brookville

Down from Division III to Division IV (24 teams):

Lucasville Valley, Mineral Ridge, St. Bernard-Elmore Place, Rittman, Sugarcreek Garaway, Atwater Waterloo, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, Kansas Lakota, Canton Central Catholic, Woodsfield Monroe Central, Mount Gilead, Carey, New Paris National Trail, East Palestine, Berlin Hiland, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, Oberlin, Cincinnati Riverview East Academy, Lima Perry, Montpelier, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Mogadore, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, Reedsville Eastern