The coolest cube ever… after probably Ice Cube. Meet HyperCube Nano, a tiny tabletop toy that shines with the power of a thousand diamonds. Thanks to the use of colorful LED strips and two-way mirrors, the HyperCube Nano turns a boring geometric shape into an endless source of wonder and whimsy. Working almost like a parallel-universe kaleidoscope, the HyperCube Nano is a small, handheld cube made from two-way mirrors with LED strips running along the inside of all the edges. When powered on, the LEDs come to life and reflect off the insides of the cube’s mirrored surface. You, the observer, get to view this from the outside, seeing thousands (if not millions) of LED reflections within the cube… almost like staring into hyperspace.

