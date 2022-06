HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting Sunday, June 19, Hutch Post will begin a new feature highlighting local businesses. The new feature series will go behind the scenes to see what "A Day in the Life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County.

