Penn State head coach James Franklin is hoping to receive some good news on Saturday from one of the targets in the Class of 2023. Defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding is set to make his college decision known to the world this Saturday, June 18, 2022. Blanding announced on his Twitter account he will be making his decision known this weekend, and Penn State has been in his top five.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO