Escambia County, FL

Suspected car burglars caught on camera using stolen credit card

By Cody Long
 2 days ago

CANTONMENT, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating car burglaries and investigators are trying to identify two men who allegedly used a stolen credit card from one of the vehicles.

Several people reported their cars were broken into on Monday, June 13 in the area of Kingsfield Road, Chemstrand Road and Old Chemstrand Road.

The suspects in the photos used a credit card that was stolen from one of the vehicles to make a purchase at a store located on the 200 block of South Hwy 29, according to ECSO.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

