Maine State

New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts: Get Ready to Look Up as Several Planets Align With the Moon on June 24

By Jolana Miller
 2 days ago
It's going to mean rolling out of bed early, but it will be worth it if the weather holds here in New England. I know that that in itself is humorous to think about considering how things work with Mother Nature here, but we'll pretty much know what to expect weather-wise...

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maine State
New Hampshire State
Massachusetts State
Duxbury, MA
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Turning warmer and more humid in Maine; strong storms possible Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- We've had some great weather in Maine this week, but more active conditions are on the way. It's a mostly cloudy but comfortable Thursday across Maine. Temperatures will climb to near 70 at the coast, with low-to-mid 70s inland. A few showers move in after dark, but nothing widespread or heavy.
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Beware: Aggressive Coyotes are Becoming More Common in Massachusetts

The last time I saw a coyote was at the radio station (WSBS) in Great Barrington. I looked out the window and saw one in the backfield. That was probably about five or six years ago. I have definitely heard coyotes more than actually seeing them, especially when visiting my in-laws, particularly in the summer. They live in a rural area of Berkshire County and I do remember times when we would be sitting around their fires toasting marshmallows and we would hear howling off in the distance. The howls were really prevalent on those mid-summer nights. Below is an example that a user posted on YouTube which is similar to the type of howling we heard around those fires albeit this video has a lot more howling activity compared to what I have heard.
Here are the “most fun” and “least fun” states in America: RI and NH residents should move

How fun do you think your state is? Top of the pack? Middle of the road? Bottom? Wallethub has come out with its annual list of the Most Fun States in America based on a pretty easy criteria: things to do. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita. Massachusetts we are in the middle of the road coming in at #25. California is #1 which shouldn’t be a surprise. Holding up the rear: West Virginia. But if you live in RI or NH, you should think about moving. That is, if you want to have fun in your state. Here is a list of the “LEAST FUN” states in America including links to each state’s travel website where maybe you can come up with some fun things to do on your own.
POLITICS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Our Beloved New England Christmas Tree Shops Are Getting a New Name

If you haven't noticed yet, it's happening. Christmas Tree Shops are getting a new name and once you enter, you'll feel like you're in a Home Goods. Let's be honest though, they'll always be The Christmas Tree Shops to New Englanders, at least for the next few years. This is especially true if you've been around for any length of time over the last 50 years when they first emerged on Cape Cod selling Christmas trees, then slowly adding other seasonal items.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
Alina Andras

Six Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to what kind of food most Americans prefer to enjoy when they are dining out, steak is probably among the most common choices. Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, sometimes it is nice to just go out and share a nice meal with a loved one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mainepublic.org

Two Maine towns end decades long ban on alcohol sales

After decades of being dry, two Maine towns voted Tuesday to allow the sale of alcohol by licensed retailers. Corinth residents voted 288-279 to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor for on-site consumption Monday through Saturday. Residents also voted to allow retailers to sell beer and wine every day but Sunday for off-premises consumption. Corinth Town Manager Stephen Fields said the tight vote margin reflects the town’s shifting demographics.
CORINTH, ME
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

