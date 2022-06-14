Dyer Man Charged With Murder Of Girlfriend

Timothy Mayfield, 34, of Beech Bluff, was arrested Monday following a manhunt by US Marshals and the Chester County Sheriff’s Department. He faces charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors, expired registration and violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, in connection with an incident in which he reportedly drug an officer with his vehicle at a high rate of speed, while the officer was attempting to arrest him. The incident is under investigation, no other information was available at press time.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO