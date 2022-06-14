ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer, TN

Dyer Man Charged With Murder Of Girlfriend

By Shannon McFarlin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYER – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dyer Police Department, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a man from Dyer...

