As a community, it is essential to come together and support one another year round. A major holiday that we recognize is Juneteenth. Also known as “Emancipation Day” or “Day of Freedom,” it’s the day that we celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19. Green Book of Tampa Bay is a great, free resource to use to find Black-owned businesses in Tampa Bay, from bars and restaurants to home services. We consulted from this directory to highlight many of the businesses in our list below.

