Tickets still left for Elton John’s ‘final’ Cleveland stop

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If there’s anyone who knows how to go out with a bang, it’s Sir Elton John . After all, The artist has been on some sort of “farewell tour” for seemingly years, already coming to Cleveland twice as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse prior to the pandemic.

This summer, he’s back for what he’s calling his Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, but this time going all out at Progressive Field, which has a nearly-35,000 person capacity.

Tickets went on sale last summer, but they are still available — starting at $125 on the Guardians’ ticket website.

“I’ve been enjoying time at home with my family,” John said in a Facebook video last year when announcing the new tour. “But I really miss being on the road.”

There’s no way to know for sure if this is the Rocket Man’s final time performing at a big venue in Cleveland, but for many fans they have no choice but to take him at his word.

Find ticket information right here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.