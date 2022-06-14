ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganton, PA

One killed in Monday evening I-80 crash near Loganton Exit

By RecordStaff
 2 days ago

LOGANTON, PA — State police have released additional information on a five-vehicle pileup that resulted in the death of a New York man on Interstate 80 near the Loganton Exit Monday evening....

wkok.com

Route 35 Crash Left Selinsgrove Woman Seriously Injured

Selinsgrove Woman Seriously Injured After Crash, Ejection on Route 35. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – State police say a Selinsgrove woman was seriously injured after rolling her car along Route 35 in Snyder County last Saturday. Selinsgrove troopers say 20-year-old Aleah Shaffer was taken to Geisinger with what they...
SELINSGROVE, PA
therecord-online.com

State police post 15-page release on Monday fatal rig crash

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police from the Lamar barracks have posted an updated report on a domino-effect collision of five vehicles Monday evening on Interstate 80 in Greene Township. The report is 15 pages long and police said their investigation is ongoing. The report said the accident occurred...
LAMAR, PA
WTAJ

Skateboarder flown to hospital after State College crash

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A skateboarder was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in State College, according to Ferguson Township Police. At 6:17 a.m. police received a report of an accident between a car and a 41-year old State College man on a skateboard. After arriving, police determined that a 2015 Subaru […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coronor identifies man who perished in I-80 crash

Loganton, Pa. — Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna identified the man killed in the multi vehicle crash on Monday night on I-80 in Green Township. In a news release sent Tuesday, Hanna said Mirzod Ayubov, 55, from Brooklyn, N.Y. died at 7:25 p.m. on June 13. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal crash in Clinton County involving bus with 55 passengers

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal crash on Interstate 80 (I-80) involving five commercial vehicles, left one dead and the highway closed for several hours. According to State Troopers Andrea Pelachick and Lauren Lesher, PSP Lamar was on scene and closed I-80 westbound at MM 186.8 in Greene Township due to the crash […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect scams $4k from man at gas station

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lycoming County resident was scammed out of $4,000 by a man with children in tow according to state police. State troopers said an unknown male asked the 46-year-old victim for gas money, and in exchange, the suspect would give him several gold rings and necklaces for an extra $4,000. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Police#Traffic Accident
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 147 northbound closed in Northumberland County due to tractor-trailer crash

Update: as of 6:45 p.m. Route 147 is now open. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township has closed Route 147 northbound between Route 405 and Route 45. A detour using Route 405 and Route 45 is in place. Route 147 southbound traffic is being controlled by flagging. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. There may be delays in travel, as motorists are expected to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

$3,000 Four-Wheeler Stolen in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – A four-wheeler worth $3,000 was stolen from a Northumberland home recently. Northumberland Police Chief Cliff Kriner says the incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the area of Park Avenue and King Street. Kriner says they are looking for the device and the suspect. There have been several...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Daily Voice

Man Jumps From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Police Say

A man who jumped from a Hudson Valley bridge survived the fall, police said. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. The man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was rescued by a police officer on a jet ski,...
NEWBURGH, NY
wkok.com

Crash Closes Route 147 North Due to Tractor-Trailer Crash

MONTANDON – Motorists are advised that Route 147 northbound is closed between Route 405 and Route 45 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash. According to emergency communications, the crash first occurred around 11:15 a.m. Thursday when a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side into a ditch. No injuries were reported.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Break-in on Creepy Lane investigated by State Police

Jersey Shore, Pa. — When residents of a home near the 100 block of Creepy Lane came home on the night of June 5, they discovered items damaged within. The residents reported to troopers with PSP Montoursville, the father of a girl their son was recently dating had become up upset. Troopers spoke with Patrick Kent Long, 41, of Jersey Shore at his home and questioned him about the break-in. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
News 12

56-year-old man dies in paving incident

A man was killed in a construction accident in White Plains early Wednesday. A company was paving the road in front of 137 Maple Ave., and one worker was sealing a manhole. Police say the driver of the paving truck did not see him and backed over him. The 56-year-old...
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged over unkept properties after several warnings

Coal Township, Pa. — Michael Greco of Coal Township was warned several times to clean up properties near the 40 block of Thomas Street by code enforcement officers. The 46-year-old property owner was charged with two misdemeanors for his failure to clean the properties on June 6, police said. According to an affidavit, the properties had appliances, metal sheets, and several other items on the lawn and house. Greco was warned multiple times and issued summary citations for the properties condition. Codes officers said Greco always told them he was working on it. Greco posted $5,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first- and second-degree failure to comply with a code requirement. Greco will face Judge John Gembic on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accidentally fires gun in gun store parking lot

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 75-year-old man bought ammunition at a gun store, then accidentally fired a shot in the parking lot, police say. A customer at nearby pizza shop said the shot was fired just beyond the glass vestibule where he was standing, Scott Township Officer Vincent Taggart said. Now Robert Fought of Millville is facing charges for the errant shot he reportedly fired on May 26 outside Susquehanna Valley...
MILLVILLE, PA

