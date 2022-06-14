ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Norfolk

By Jenette Hastings
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, June 23.

All vaccines, as well as boosters will be available at the clinic. The People’s Pharmacy of Norfolk will be administering the vaccines.

A second booster is now recommended for immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine within the past four months.

Anyone who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine within the past four months may also now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Check with your healthcare provider to determine if you should receive a second booster.

Scheduled appointments are not necessary, however masks are required in the clinic.

Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations are strongly encouraged.

Vaccination Clinic Details:

  • Date: Thursday, June 23
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Location: New Calvary Baptist Church , 800 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
  • Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11) · Pfizer (12+) · Moderna · Johnson & Johnson

For more information, please contact New Calvary Baptist Church’s Office at 757-627-1269.

To learn more on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page.

