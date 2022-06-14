ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

Names released in Madison County Crash

By mckenziemarsillett
q95fm.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police were dispatched to an accident on Battlefield Memorial Highway (US-421). A motorcycle...

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 1

WKYT 27

Missing Harrison Co. man found safe

Cynthiana, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harrison County man has been found safe. A family member told WKYT that 79-year-old Dwight Hill was found in Boone County early Thursday morning. He hadn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to Harrison County Search and Rescue, was last seen around...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH | Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

We contacted UK and Saint Joseph hospitals and both said they haven’t seen any heat-related illness patients yet, but they’re prepared. WATCH | Power companies prepare for heat wave this week. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT. As people try to beat the heat this week,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Crews fight large fire in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews spent more than six hours overnight battling a fire at a large building in downtown Harrodsburg. According to the Mercer County Fire Department, crews responded to calls for a fire at a business on Meriman Avenue near the Cogar Avenue intersection just before 8 PM on Wednesday night.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Minor injuries reported after car crashes into business

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a collision Thursday afternoon in Laurel County. According to officials, a car crashed into the back of the CBD Hemp Dispensary on South Laurel Road in London. First responders removed the car and added wooden braces to support the building. Minor...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Madison County. According to the coroner, the crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond. The coroner says a 33-year-old motorcyclist from Madison County was killed. The man’s name...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Toddler Drowns In Pool

A toddler has died after drowning in a pool in Laurel County. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding the incident. The drowning occurred in a swimming pool in Western Laurel County at approximately 10 AM on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at the scene Emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23 month’s old victim, and the victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where emergency room personnel continued to try and revive the child but the efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased there. Investigation is continuing by the case officer Lt. Chris Edwards. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington motorcyclist killed in early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is dead after an early morning crash in Lexington. Lexington police said the crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road near the Nicholasville Road exit. The motorcyclist, identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Yuriy Aube,...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police issue golden alert for missing 21-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 21-year-old. Joseph Boggs was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Niagara Drive area. According to Lexington police, Boggs is reportedly blind and deaf and suffers from a traumatic...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Fatal Collision on U.S. 421 in Madison County, Kentucky

RICHMOND, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Richmond Post was notified just before 8:00 A.M. this morning, of a collision on Battlefield Memorial Highway (US-421) near Battlefield Park, in Richmond. The initial investigation indicates a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Garrett Ray, 33 years old of...
RICHMOND, KY
clayconews.com

TODDLER IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY VICTIM OF DROWNING TRADGEY

LONDON, KY (June 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding an apparent drowning in a swimming pool which occurred in Western Laurel County at approximately 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday morning June 15, 2022.
LONDON, KY
q95fm.net

Man Shot In Lexington Parking Lot

Police in Lexington were called to Tates Creek Centre at around 6:45 PM Tuesday evening over a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, a public parking lot, they found a man who had been shot. Officers report that the man was taken to the hospital to...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Man arrested in connection to Lexington bakery theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have arrested the man they said is responsible for burglaries at Magee’s Bakery and the Sayre School. Police arrested Mark Banks on Tuesday night. He has been charged with two counts of burglary and criminal mischief. FOX 56 showed you this...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

