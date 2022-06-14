ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by VB Department of Health

By Jenette Hastings
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYIMc_0gAjnpp200

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, June 18, The Virginia Beach Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Visit vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic, including Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson. Booster shots will also be available.

A second booster is now recommended for immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine within the past four months.

Anyone who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine within the past four months may also now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Check with your healthcare provider to determine if you should receive a second booster.
Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Vaccination Clinic Details:

  • Date: Saturday, June 18
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Location: New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road
  • Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11) · Pfizer (12+) · Moderna · Johnson & Johnson

To learn more on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

