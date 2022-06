BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment on the north side of the city. Police were called to the 1200 block of North Maple Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. They found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment who had been shot several times. She’s now at a hospital in Indianapolis, her condition is currently unknown.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO