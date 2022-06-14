ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Alabama

By Stacker
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uz9Ca_0gAjnSiR00

( STACKER ) – Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones . In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.

Every American state has searched its soil for dinosaur fossils, but some states have more old dinosaur bones than others. Anyone lucky enough to stumble on some is likely to strike pay dirt: The world’s most complete T. rex skeleton fetched a record-setting $31.8 million in a 2020 auction.

Tick season in full swing, experts warn to be vigilant

To determine which states have the most dinosaur fossils, Stacker consulted the Paleobiology Database , a non-profit public resource that brings together fossil records from research institutions around the world. Data is current as of May 2022. We pulled all records labeled “Dinosauria” (the dinosaur clade) and sorted them by state. It is important to note that these records do not comprehensively reflect all dinosaur fossil records in the U.S., but rather represent a sample via the fossils available in public collections.

Alabama by the numbers

– Total fossils recorded in PBDB: 59
– Genus with the most fossils: Nodosauridae (3 fossils)
– Time period with the most fossils: Late Pleistocene (37 fossils)

McWane Science Center proudly displays prehistoric dinosaur bones, including the 22-foot Alabama Tyrannosaur and 13-foot armored dinosaur Nodosaur, both from the Late Cretaceous Period. During the 1940s, remnants of a Lophorhothon, classified as a duck-billed dinosaur or hadrosaur, were discovered in Selma. During the same decade, evidence of Squalicorax, a fierce Cretaceous period shark, was found, particularly from teeth marks infixed in prehistoric reptiles, including dinosaurs.

Five states—Kentucky, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin—have no dinosaur fossils recorded by the PBDB. These states were mostly below sea level during the time dinosaurs roamed the Earth, leaving little sediment to preserve fossils. Glacial erosion also contributed to the lack of bones.

Fly Your name to the Moon: How to add your name to the Artemis I test launch

Along with the most prominent time period, the genus with the most fossils is provided for each slide. A dinosaur’s genus encompasses multiple species with similar characteristics. Stegosaurus, Tyrannosaurus, and Diplodocus are three of the nearly 300 valid dinosaur genera.

Continue reading to discover which states have the most dinosaur fossils.

States with the most dinosaur fossils

#1. California: 1,988 total fossils recorded in PBDB
#2. Wyoming: 1,118 total fossils recorded in PBDB
#3. Montana: 940 total fossils recorded in PBDB
#4. New Mexico: 935 total fossils recorded in PBDB
#5. Florida: 895 total fossils recorded in PBDB

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may seem odd considering they are so far from Earth, but multiple planets will be visible in the predawn sky for the rest of June. Not only that, but they will all appear to line up. If you look in the eastern sky just before...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Selma, AL
wbrc.com

Where does Alabama stand in the pandemic now?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state. The positivity rate back in the double-digits at 19.7%. The test positivity rate is slightly higher in Jefferson County. If you look at ADPH’s COVID dashboard, you’ll see it stands at 22.8% meaning about two out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

What’s the hottest temperature ever recorded in Alabama?

Alabama is in the middle of a heat wave with the combination of soaring temperatures and humidity leading to heat advisories for most of the state. And while it’s certainly scorching outside, it’s well short of the record for hottest day in Alabama. According to Stacker, the all-time...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dinosaur Bones#Fossil Records#Chinese#English#American#The Paleobiology Database#Data
AL.com

What is the 20 degree rule for air conditioners? Why are Alabama landlords recommending it?

On Tuesday, as temperatures around the Birmingham metro climbed over 90 degrees, my landlord emailed a notice about our air conditioning use:. “We tend to think that we can set our air conditioning thermostats to whatever temperature we desire and have the air conditioner do its job no matter what. However, this is not the case: there is a limit to how many degrees an air conditioner can realistically cool when comparing temperature differences between inside and outside air,” the company that owns my apartment wrote in an email.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Online surplus item auction now live, Alabama agency says

Starting today, you can bid on surplus items - including laptops, furniture, vehicles and more - owned by the state of Alabama. The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items are listed here: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
altoday.com

J. Pepper Bryars: Here’s who funded some of those silly Pro-Katie Britt advertisements

My mailbox has been infested the last few weeks with a bunch of silly pro-Katie Britt flyers paid for by a group calling itself “Alabama Christian Conservatives.”. Aside from insulting my intelligence with such juvenile propaganda, I found the group’s cynical attempt to exploit my connection to those three words — Alabama, Conservative, and Christian — especially aggravating, and the use of that last one a bit irreverent considering the manipulative language used on the flyers.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The 10 Alabama cities with the fastest-growing home prices

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

7 Alabama Restaurants To Put On Your Bucket List

Some of the best food in the world is found in the great state of Alabama. Southern cooking trumps them all. The mom-and-pop restaurants in Alabama rival all other states. Alabama BBQ. Fried everything. Our desserts like Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cake, or Pecan Pie. 7 iconic Alabama restaurants you...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy