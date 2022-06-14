NH dog missing for 10 days rescued after falling into pipe

Zoey, a St. Bernard mix, was rescued from a pipe after going missing for 10 days in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. — A dog was rescued from a pipe in Concord, N.H. after going missing for 10 days.

Zoey, a St. Bernard mix, had fallen into a six-foot hole and was trapped 25 feet inside the pipe.

The Concord Fire Department was called to help with the rescue around 8:43 a.m. after employees of Aranosian Oil heard Zoey barking.

The Concord Fire Department said the rescue required special equipment. (Concord, N.H. Fire Department)

The fire department said the rescue involved specialized equipment.

“Welcome home pretty girl! We are so grateful someone heard you barking looking for help,” the nonprofit Granite State Dog Recovery, which helps search for missing dogs, wrote on Facebook.

