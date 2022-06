The WWE Universe is still hoping that things will end up working out between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE after their recent falling out, and while we still don't have any news on that front, we did learn today that Banks underwent Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) at Newsom Eye, who shared some photos and videos of Banks' visit. In the last photo, we see that Banks has recently changed up her look too, changing up the blue hair of her most recent WWE look and going back to brown hair, which we really haven't seen much of since her NXT and early Raw days. You can check out the post from Newsom Eye below.

