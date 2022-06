Las Vegas is one of the most famous cities in the world. The city is home to more than 650,000 people, none wealthier than Miriam Adelson. The city's median household income exceeds $58,713, and the median property value is about $305,900. However, Miriam Adelson won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO