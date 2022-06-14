ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Price gouging on baby formula? WA senators Murray and Cantwell demand investigation

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbHJu_0gAjmZvj00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs to investigate whether national retail chains and online sellers have raised specialized infant formula prices during the current shortage, says Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

“No one should be profiting off the infant formula shortage , especially giant retail chains,” Murray said. “This is a critical moment where the federal government needs to crack down on any price gouging during this crisis.”

She led other senators in sending a letter Tuesday to Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, asking that staff investigate unfair trade practices at national retail chains.

Murray is joined on the letter by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who is the chairwoman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees the FTC.

“It’s my job to be a voice for Washington state parents in Richland, or anywhere else, who need to be heard in Congress — and no parent who is desperate to feed their baby should be seeing higher price tags for their baby’s infant formula because a corporation is trying to pad its profits,” Murray said in a comment to the Tri-City Herald.

Tri-Cities area parents continue to have to search for the different types of infant formula that is best for their baby.

There were 28 posts in the 24 hours by mid morning Tuesday on the Facebook Tri-Cities Find My Formula page sharing tips on where formula was and was not available, asking for help locating specific formulas and warning of a scammer.

Formula price increases

“Just opened my last can of formula,” posted a foster mom. She said she could not find that brand and formula her foster baby tolerates best, Nutramigen, and posted a photo of the rash across the baby girl’s face when she tried a different, hypoallergenic formula.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa8Ej_0gAjmZvj00
A mom posted on the Tri-Cities Find My Formula Facebook page about her search for the formula her foster daughter tolerates the best. Courtesy Facebook

Another mom posted that she had a canister to spare the foster mom as she was planning a drive to Spokane in search of more.

Nutramigen, which is made for babies with allergies to cows’ milk and those who may develop eczema or asthma, is one of the more difficult formulas to find now, said Mac Jaehnert of Richland.

He administers the local Find My Formula Facebook page after earlier having trouble finding a specialty supplement needed by his daughter who was born prematurely.

He says that a Tri-Cities Rite Aid has raised its price for Nutramigen in the past 18 months from $33 or $34 to $44.

“That’s a really big jump,” he said.

He also checked Target, which had a lower price, but no canisters on the shelf, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKIty_0gAjmZvj00
Yury Navas, 29, of Laurel, Md., looks for a specialized formula that is out of stock for her two-month-old baby Ismael Galvaz on May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Rite Aid is one of the few stores in the Tri-Cities that has Nutramigen in stock, but parents who find it there still may leave the store empty handed, he said.

Not only are prices up, but Rite Aid does not accept Washington state Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program, or WIC, payments, leaving parents to pay $44 out of pocket, he said.

Rite Aid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Specialized formulas an issue

Murray and other senators have received similar reports that some major retail chains and online secondary marketplaces have significantly increased prices for specialized formula products.

“One major retailer appears to have increased its price for at least one specialized formula by more than 33% between October 2020 and May 2022,” the letter to the FTC chairwoman said.

Parents and guardians are reporting that when they find sellers online with specialized formula, they are sometimes more than double the cost in stores.

Among babies that need specialized formulas are ones allergic to milk and infants born prematurely, who need specific formula to help them develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pF2JT_0gAjmZvj00
The shortage of baby formula has forced one Kennewick mother to use a substitute brand that causes her 6-month-old baby, Oakland Sans Souci, to break out with eczema. His mother, Jessica, says she has to put socks on his hands to keep him from scratching. Courtesy of Jessica Sans Souci, Kennewick

“At a time when families are already contending with inflation, these practices harm children and their families when they are most vulnerable,” the letter said. “They must be investigated and curtailed.”

Murray and other senators signing the letter are asking that the FTC work with state attorneys general, including Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, to make sure companies that price gouge for specialty formula products are held accountable.

Murray has previously pressed the the Food and Drug Administration on its delayed response to concerns about the Abbott Nutrition facility in Michigan.

A whistleblower warned the FDA of issues at the Abbott plant in October, but the FDA did not inspect the plant until Jan. 31. And on February 17, formula was recalled .

In recent weeks Murray has worked with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., to push manufacturers to produce more formulas and to call on the Biden administration to appoint a formula coordinator to lead a national strategy.

Murray also chaired a hearing on the infant formula crisis, grilling FDA Commissioner Robert Califf on his agency’s response to the crisis.

Comments / 4

Guest
2d ago

Really? Going to waste resources on this while their policies and support of this administration is causing record inflation and record gas prices on everyday people? For shame

Reply
2
Related
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Spokane, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Richland, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Supreme Court refuses to hear challenge to controversial Washington tax on big banks

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court Monday refused to hear a case challenging a controversial Washington tax law. The law, enacted in 2019, imposes a tax surcharge, in addition to other state taxes, on financial institutions with net income of $1 billion or more. Critics claimed the law was unconstitutional because it favored in-state banks at the expense of interstate banking companies.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Yakima clinic to expand abortion access in Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington gained its sixth abortion clinic this week. Cedar River Clinics announced on Tuesday that it would be reopening a clinic in Yakima, where the organization got its start, but has not operated for about a decade. It currently operates three clinics in Western Washington, but previously had a clinic in Yakima for 30 years that closed in 2010. Yakima has one other abortion clinic, which is operated by Planned Parenthood.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
starvedrock.media

Inslee predicts 'blackouts, destruction, and death' this summer

(The Center Square) – Todd Myers, director of the Center for the Environment for the free market Washington Policy Center, thinks Gov. Jay Inslee is being coy about his support for breaching four dams on the lower Snake River. “Last week, @GovInslee gave implicit support to destroying the Snake...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

The Push To Make Juneteenth A Holiday In Washington State

Washington state is one of a handful of states that recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. In 2021, the Washington State Legislature approved HB 1106 designating June 19th, or Juneteenth as it is affectionately referred to, as an official state holiday. The measure, signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 13, 2021, will recognize Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for public employees for the first time this year (June 19, 2022).
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Price Gouge#Infant Formula#Formulas#Politics Federal
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Yakima Herald Republic

'They're everywhere': The never-ending battle to control noxious weeds in WA

MAPLE VALLEY — The banks of the Cedar River are lush and verdant. A patchwork carpet of soft green biodiversity. Just within a couple of yards of the water's edge, the species are abundant, the nomenclature mellifluous: buttercup, foxglove, leopard's bane, nipplewort, forget-me-not, large-leaf aven, fringe cup, sticky willy.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
185
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy