Columbus, OH

AG Yost Denounces Federal Directive to Withhold Food Assistance from Schools Over New Gender Identity Policy

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 2 days ago

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost is among 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new “guidance” on sex-based discrimination for schools and other organizations receiving federal money for food programs. The practical effect of...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

 

themountvernongrapevine.com

Apply For Ohio’s Controlled Hunts in July Apply For Ohio’s Controlled Hunts in July

– Applications for Ohio’s controlled public land hunting opportunities will be accepted beginning Friday, July 1, 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. These hunts provide special chances for hunters to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2022-23 season. The application period is open for all hunters until Sunday, July 31.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

AG Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Broadens Firearm Analysis Capabilities

(RICHFIELD, Ohio) — Declaring that “no criminal is safe” in Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost today announced a partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that will allow the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to analyze firearms evidence significantly faster for law enforcement agencies statewide and match evidence against evidence potentially gathered from crimes in other states.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Highlights Historic Investments in Capital Budget Bill

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced several historic investments contained in House Bill 687, the capital budget bill. “This budget is about creating jobs, and growing the economy for Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine. “I greatly appreciate the members of the General Assembly for their partnership on this budget, which makes important investments in many state and local infrastructure projects that will benefit Ohioans for years to come.”
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Details Plans to Address Excessive Vegetation at Indian Lake State Park

(LAKEVIEW, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz and Ohio State Parks staff at Indian Lake State Park today to discuss ODNR’s plans to address invasive aquatic vegetation that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. “Excessive vegetation can create frustrating conditions...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

The Mount Vernon City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for the purpose of hearing public comment considering a Planned Neighborhood District Comprehensive Development Plan submitted to the City of Mount Vernon’s Municipal Planning Commission by the Ohio Eastern Star Home for 1451 Gambier Road, and accepted by the Commission on June 9, 2022. Materials related to the proposal are on file with the Clerk of Council, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for public inspection.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Chipmunk

Rise and shine for today’s Wildlife Wednesday from your Ohio Division of Wildlife. Looks like a CHUNK, must be a chipmunk!. Each year chipmunks cache huge numbers of seeds, and “forget” the location of many. Thus they plant scores of trees and other plants. Like others of...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

First Lady Fran DeWine Opens New Storybook Trail at Deer Creek State Park

(Mt. Sterling, Ohio)—Through a partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), First Lady Fran DeWine opened a new Storybook Trail in Deer Creek State Park today. After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, children and families walked with the First Lady on the new trail to mark the celebration.
MOUNT STERLING, OH
Person
Dave Yost
themountvernongrapevine.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning OHC005-075-083-101-117-139-162045- /O.NEW.KCLE.SV.W.0066.220616T1916Z-220616T2045Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Cleveland OH 316 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Richland County in north central Ohio... Southeastern Marion County in north central Ohio... South central Ashland County in north central Ohio... Southern Morrow County in north central Ohio... Holmes County in northeastern Ohio... Knox County in north central Ohio... * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 315 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nashville to near Waldo, moving east-southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Mount Vernon, Millersburg, Berlin, Walnut Creek, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Gambier, Sugarcreek, Cardington, Centerburg, Ashley, Prospect, Danville, Killbuck, Waldo, Glenmont, Chesterville, Nashville, Sparta and Farmerstown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4027 8274 4035 8275 4036 8293 4042 8294 4044 8316 4046 8321 4065 8213 4056 8166 4044 8167 4045 8218 4024 8220 TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 276DEG 26KT 4059 8212 4044 8304 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

City Council Passes Ordinance

At the June 13th, 2022 meeting, the Mount Vernon City Council passed ORD. 2022-22, regarding the installation of accessible crosswalk signals during the. construction of new, or reconstruction of existing intersections. This legislation was created as a direct response to concern from community members about the accessibility of our city for the visually impared.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

FAQ Sheet: 4th of July Celebration

Everything you need to know about this year’s Independence Day fireworks. MOUNT VERNON, June 16, 2022 – The City of Mount Vernon will commemorate this nation’s independence from Great Britain with a fireworks celebration shortly after dusk on Monday, July 4, at Ariel-Foundation Park. Below is a list of frequently asked questions related to the annual event:
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Older Ohioans Urged to Take Precautions as Extreme Heat Arrives

Columbus, Ohio – Forecasters are predicting high temperatures in the 90s and a heat index of 105 degrees or higher over the next several days. The Ohio Department of Aging reminds older residents that extreme heat should be treated with the same care and preparation as summer storms. “As...
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

