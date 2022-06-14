AG Yost Denounces Federal Directive to Withhold Food Assistance from Schools Over New Gender Identity Policy

Severe Thunderstorm Warning OHC005-075-083-101-117-139-162045- /O.NEW.KCLE.SV.W.0066.220616T1916Z-220616T2045Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Cleveland OH 316 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Richland County in north central Ohio... Southeastern Marion County in north central Ohio... South central Ashland County in north central Ohio... Southern Morrow County in north central Ohio... Holmes County in northeastern Ohio... Knox County in north central Ohio... * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 315 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nashville to near Waldo, moving east-southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Mount Vernon, Millersburg, Berlin, Walnut Creek, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Gambier, Sugarcreek, Cardington, Centerburg, Ashley, Prospect, Danville, Killbuck, Waldo, Glenmont, Chesterville, Nashville, Sparta and Farmerstown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4027 8274 4035 8275 4036 8293 4042 8294 4044 8316 4046 8321 4065 8213 4056 8166 4044 8167 4045 8218 4024 8220 TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 276DEG 26KT 4059 8212 4044 8304 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
