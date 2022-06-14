ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beats New Zealand in playoff

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZVtp_0gAjleQh00
1 of 12

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Costa Rica’s core of stars including Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz created national soccer history in a memorable run to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals.

They were all still there Tuesday, all with more than 100 international appearances, and all key to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a World Cup intercontinental playoff for the final place at Qatar 2022.

All earned a ticket back to Qatar for Costa Rica in November and their third straight World Cup tournament together.

“Today is a joyful day,” said Navas, the captain and goalkeeper whose saves late in the game preserved the lead earned by Campbell’s third-minute goal. “We played many finals to be here, we played many matches in which we knew we couldn’t make any mistakes. And today was another one of those.”

Costa Rica completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup by withstanding a New Zealand team that rallied from the early setback to dominate possession and create more and better scoring chances.

New Zealand pressed, and Navas responded, even after going down to 10 men for the last quarter of the match in the air-conditioned Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on the outskirts of Doha.

Two key decisions after video review went against the Kiwis, canceling out a possible equalizing goal by Chris Wood in the 39th and ensuring a red card in the 69th for a foul by Kosta Barbarouses. The midfielder was on the field as a substitute for just nine minutes.

In the tense late stages, Navas rose to push away a curling left-foot shot by Clayton Lewis and got down to block Wood’s low drive.

It lifted Costa Rica to a World Cup place that seemed unlikely after a slow start last year in the eight-team North, Central America and Caribbean qualifying group.

“This squad shows what it is like to be Costa Rican. They never quit, they always give 100%,” said coach Luis Fernando Suárez, whose players reeled off four straight wins in February and March to earn the playoff entry.

New Zealand failed again in the final qualifying test. This loss for the Oceania champion in an intercontinental playoff followed exits against Mexico for the 2014 tournament and Peru four years later.

New Zealand head coach Danny Hay said his team shown phenomenal spirit in the challenging conditions.

“They brought a lot of mana to themselves and the game,” he said.

Costa Rica coach Suárez scored his own World Cup hat trick. He previously took Ecuador to the 2006 tournament and led Honduras there in 2014.

“It is an obsession that I always pursued,” Suárez said. “To be in this position is beautiful.”

A tough World Cup assignment awaits as Suárez and his team will face two of the past three champions in Group E. Spain is the first opponent on Nov. 23, then Japan and Germany.

Costa Rica scored from its first attack when Campbell, the former Arsenal forward, muscled between two defenders near the penalty spot to meet a low cross from teenager Jewison Bennette. Campbell directed a left-foot shot low into the far corner of the net.

A World Cup place was the perfect gift for Bennette, who turns 18 on Wednesday.

The CONCACAF now matches traditional power South America in having four teams at the last of the 32-nation World Cups.

Costa Rica joins Canada, the United States and Mexico — the three co-hosts of the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026 — which advanced directly in March from regional qualifying.

Peru’s playoff loss to Australia on Monday in Qatar meant the South American challenge is just Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and — for now — Ecuador.

Ecuador’s place is being challenged by Chile in a dispute over an alleged ineligible player. Chile is targeting an appeal after FIFA shut down a disciplinary investigation last week.

Chile’s pending appeal means Tuesday’s playoff is not yet the last word on the World Cup lineup and not even the last game in the three-year global qualifying program.

FIFA has ordered Brazil and Argentina to replay their game abandoned last September in chaotic scenes. Brazilian health officials came on the field to dispute the quarantine status of some Argentina players.

FIFA has listed the game for Sept. 21, just two months before the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup 2026: FIFA reveals record 16 host cities and stadiums

We now know which cities and stadiums in the United States, Canada and Mexico will host games to the 2026 World Cup. At a gala, globally televised presentation Thursday from Rockefeller Center in New York City, FIFA revealed the 16 winning municipalities and venues in the three North American countries.
MLS
ClutchPoints

FIFA announces North American host cities for 2026 World Cup

The World Cup will be in Qatar in November of 2022 for what is largely considered a controversial host nation for the tournament. After Qatar, the next World Cup will be held in 2026 and is set to take place in North America across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. On Thursday, FIFA officially announced […] The post FIFA announces North American host cities for 2026 World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keylor Navas
Person
Joel Campbell
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
CBS News

FIFA chooses New York/New Jersey as 2026 World Cup host city

NEW YORK -- FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America. New York/New Jersey, home of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, was chosen as part of the East Region. The other cities in the East include Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#World Cups
Daily Mail

FIFA reveal the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup across United States, Canada and Mexico... with Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City among venues for expanded 48-team tournament

FIFA has announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Matches will be played in 11 locations across America: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Canadian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

The Best Passports in the World in 2022

After two years of little or no travel, Americans are ready to get back out and explore the world. An April survey by insurer International Medical Group said that 96% of respondents plan to travel internationally in 2022, an 11% increase over pre-pandemic travel levels. In 2014, a U.S. passport...
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

The Black Expat: A Jamaican Living In Uganda

Meet Lysandra, a Jamaican living in Uganda in East Africa. While there are many similarities between island life in Jamaica and Uganda, there is much to learn too. From similar foods to culture shock, this Black expat has a wealth of knowledge and is sharing it all here. In this...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
Salon

Could the pope visit Saudi Arabia? The unlikely religious breakthrough no one noticed

Although the Western media barely noticed this against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, political turmoil and worsening inflation in both the U.S. and Europe, and the global climate crisis, Saudi Arabia recently hosted the first-ever conference of its kind, bringing together prominent Muslims, Jews, Roman Catholics, Orthodox Christians, evangelical Protestants, Hindus and Buddhists from around the world.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Crusaders beat Blues 21-7 for 13th Super Rugby title

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Christchurch-based Crusaders produced a dominant first-half performance then held out against an energized second half from the Auckland-based Blues on Saturday to win the Super Rugby Pacific final 21-7 for their 13th Super Rugby title. Scrumhalves Bryn Hall for the Crusaders and Finlay...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

945K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy