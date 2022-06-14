Governor announces $17 million Shenandoah Valley agriculture expansion

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced in a press release today that the Rockingham Cooperative will spend almost $17 million to improve operations at its Dayton mill in Rockingham County.

The Cooperative was founded in 1921 to invest in feed and fertilizer for farmers in the Shenandoah Valley. It has over 5,000 members and reaches annual revenues of almost $130 million, according to Youngkin’s office.

This expansion will add jobs in the Shenandoah Valley. The governor’s office said the Cooperative will also buy more than $11.6 million, about 30,000 tons, of Virginia-grown soybeans, corn and barley over the next three years.

“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of our production and the entrepreneurial spirit like those who make up this farmer-member cooperative,” Youngkin said.

The Shenandoah Valley makes up more than a third of all Virginia agricultural sales.

Youngkin approved a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Rockingham County will match using local funds.

