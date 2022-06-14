Want to apply to be an NYPD officer? Registration period is extended.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Norma Clemente (nee Checchi), 99, was a beloved mother of 3 and grandmother of 3. She was raised in Staten Island and worked in the American Auto Insurance company and later as a switchboard operator in Manhattan. She raised her family in South Beach and then Old Town, where she would stay for the rest of her life. She was a dedicated volunteer at Carmel Richmond. She passed on June 15, 2022.

