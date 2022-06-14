ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Want to apply to be an NYPD officer? Registration period is extended.

By David Luces
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island residents interested in joining New York’s Finest now have more time to sign up for the latest NYPD exam. Resident have until July 15 to secure...

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
