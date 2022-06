Press release from People’s Recovery Initiative for Solutions & More (PRISM) ASHEVILLE, NC (June 14, 2022) – Residents and substance use recovery professionals in Western North Carolina will have the opportunity to participate in a special 2-day event that addresses addiction, substance use resources, recovery and support at the Western NC Ag Center in Fletcher on Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22. The summit includes a full day of panel discussions, presentations and solutions providers on Wednesday June 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; addressing topics of interest to veterans, parents, minorities, those reentering society, and individuals confronting various aspects of substance use disorder and addiction issues.

