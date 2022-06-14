ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use this map to find a cooling center to beat the heat

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — A stretch of record-setting heat has arrived in St. Louis, which can be dangerous for many people in our area. Temperatures and heat indexes in the triple digits can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. If you don't have access to air conditioning at...

www.ksdk.com

Related
KMOV

Local glass-blowing factory works early to beat extreme heat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro area is still under an excessive heat warning until Thursday night. The warning has some St. Louisans, including workers at Third Degree Glass Factory, trying to find ways to work around the heat. The Third Degree Glass Factory building isn’t air-conditioned and glass blowing is already hot work. The factory essentially can make anything out of glass. At different times this week, they’ve only been able to work a couple of hours before calling a quits because it’s just too hot to handle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Stray Rescue St. Louis Needs Help as Extreme Heat Leads to Overflow

The heat in St. Louis isn’t just brutal for humans, but for our furry friends, too. Due to the number of pets needing help during the heatwave, Stray Rescue St. Louis (2320 Pine Street, Strayrescue.org) has reached max capacity at its facility. The rescue told KMOV that the shelter sees a spike in dogs when extreme heat hits the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Saharan dust plume may transform St. Louis sunsets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hazy conditions over the past couple of days have been the result of dust that was swept off the Sahara Desert more than a week ago. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that the plume has reached us here in the US. The phenomenon isn’t unusual...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis doctor discusses early warning signs of stomach cancer

ST. LOUIS — Country music star Toby Keith recently revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis. The 60-year-old singer posted the news on social media, putting stomach cancer in the spotlight. Dr. Olivia Aranha, a Washington University physician at the Siteman Cancer Center, sat down with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Mysterious religious organization purchasing property all over West County

A religious organization that adheres to an unconventional religious doctrine is cropping up all around West County, including Chesterfield, Wildwood and Eureka. The St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church also has purchased an $8.3 million mansion in Tampa Bay from a co-owner of the Buccaneers football team. While the church’s address on that mortgage is listed as Chesterfield, Missouri, the church also has been described as being based in Taylor, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Help is here - Ameren offering assistance during the heatwave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As we continue to battle another day of heat, relief is coming to some St. Louis residents just in time. Ameren Missouri donated 850 window AC units, and $200,000 to Cool Down St. Louis, a non-profit that provides support and resources for the most vulnerable in our community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Scott Manor Celebrates a Covid-Delayed Grand Opening and Groundbreaking in St. Louis County, Missouri

A partnership including Roanoke Construction, Inc., The Oakland Group, LLC and BTWF Urban Initiative today announced the grand opening of Phase I and groundbreaking of Phase II of Scott Manor Senior Living, a mixed-income, independent senior living community on Chambers Road in unincorporated St. Louis County, Missouri. Both phases are financed in part by resources from Missouri Housing Development Commission as well as private investors and lenders including St. Louis Equity Fund, Sugar Creek Capital, Legacy Bank and Trust, and Sterling Bank. Phase I, completed in 2019 and leased in the first quarter of 2020, includes 42 well appointed two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older, community amenity space, and commercial space totaling 1,500 square feet. Phase I has remained at 100% occupancy nearly every month since opening its doors. Once complete, Phase II will provide 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older. All of the 36 two-bedroom and 14 one-bedroom units in Phase II will be generously sized with in-unit laundry hookups and a fully equipped kitchen. Both phases will meet Enterprise Green Communities specifications for energy efficiency, which will lower utility costs for residents and further reduce their housing cost burden. Both buildings include numerous amenities for the residents including a management office, an elevator, secured access, a computer & technology center, a fitness center with exercise equipment, a community room with kitchen on the first floor and additional community space on the upper floors. The development is professionally managed by The Sansone Group and BTWF Urban Initiative, in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Human Services County Older Resident Program to provide resident service coordination for all residents. All of the 42 units in Phase I and 45 of the units in Phase II are rent and occupancy restricted to households at or below 60% of area median income. The remaining 5 units in Phase II will be available to households of any income.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

How to care for your car in extreme heat

ST. LOUIS — It's hot in St. Louis. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the metro St. Louis area and parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois through Wednesday, with heat indices in the triple digits during the afternoon hours. While people are busy keeping themselves and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
