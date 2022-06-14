R1 RCM tapped for Premier revenue cycle partnership

Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan pictures the company's pharmacists texting and video-calling with patients in the future, according to The Washington Post. "The pharmacy of the future to me is always going to start with your phone," Ms. Donigan told the Post. "I don’t view, as a customer, a pharmacy as a store. Nobody knows more about prescription drugs than a pharmacist, and I would like [my doctor] to talk to my pharmacist on my phone about which prescriptions I should be on. The evolution of this business is how to make the pharmacist transportable."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO