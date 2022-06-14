ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens man charged in bakery attack as well as subway stabbings

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man already accused of two unprovoked subway knife attacks has additionally been charged in an assault inside a bakery using a board embedded with a nail, prosecutors announced.

Donny Ubiera, 32, now faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon for what Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz described as “his three days of terror.”

The alleged bakery attack came first. At around 10:45 a.m. June 8, Ubiera approached a man from behind as he entered a bakery near Warren Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst.

“Come outside and fight me!” Ubiera yelled at the victim, allegedly holding a rock in one hand and a board with a nail protruding from it in the other. The man tried to hide behind the bakery counter, but Ubiera allegedly reached over and bashed him on the head with the board, according to prosecutors.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office noted that the victim was treated at an area hospital, but did not disclose his condition.

Two days later, Ubiera allegedly stabbed and slashed a man who was waiting for the subway at the Queensboro Plaza station in Long Island City around 8:40 a.m. in what police and prosecutors have described as an unprovoked attack. That victim suffered injuries to his hands, fingers, and face, and needed 36 stitches to close the wounds. Ubiera was also allegedly seen throwing two cellphones as he fled the scene, one of which belonged to the victim.

Then, on June 11, Ubiera approached a group of people waiting for the train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station around 7:15 a.m. Ubiera allegedly stabbed a man among the group from behind, leaving him with a severe wound that necessitated two life-saving surgeries, prosecutors said.

“The subway system provides a crucial lifeline to millions of New Yorkers and the safety of our riders is paramount,” said Katz in a statement. “As alleged, the defendant began his three days of terror by violently attacking a man inside a bakery, before going on a rampage inside the transit system and repeatedly stabbing two straphangers without provocation over the course of two days. Violence on our subways will never be tolerated and those who display a blatant disregard for the lives of fellow residents will be held accountable.”

Public records indicate that Ubiera was ordered held without bail during a Monday appearance in Queens Criminal Court. The Bayside man, who is due back in court on July 6, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

