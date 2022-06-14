ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Coffee, gifts and inclusivity

highlandsranchherald.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Lunstra, the owner of Festive Cup Coffee and Gift Boutique, has a vision. “We’re trying to provide opportunities where the adults that we’re supporting find value in their job and they’re as independent as possible,” Lunstra told Colorado Community Media. Festive Cup began hiring...

highlandsranchherald.net

5280.com

5 Things to Order at Annie’s Cafe Before It Says Goodbye

If you ever had an 8 p.m. hankering for an omelet with a glass of wine (speaking from experience), Annie’s Cafe always had you covered. Though in the heart of Denver on Colfax Avenue, Annie’s had a small-town feel with servers who knew you by name, walls covered in kitschy decor—and diner classics like root beer floats, supersized pancakes, and hand-pat burgers. But now, after 41 years serving Denverites, the restaurant is closing its doors at the end of June.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Drag show in Highlands Ranch draws protest, counterprotest

Highlands Ranch’s first-ever drag show has become a target of a local anti-LGBTQ group, leading to protests and counterprotests from the community. A Highlands Ranch group called the Freedom Fathers is protesting a comedy show that will be hosted by two drag performers June 17 at the Southridge Recreation Center. The Freedom Fathers claim the event grooms and sexualizes children, even though tickets were restricted to adults 21 and older.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Security increased for Highlands Ranch drag show

Amid growing calls for Highlands Ranch to cancel a drag comedy show scheduled for Friday evening, the community association has implemented extra safety precautions at the Southridge Rec Center. A drag comedy show, hosted by the Highlands Ranch Community Association and Cultural Affairs Association, prompted protests both in opposition and...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KDVR.com

Lil’ Stinker blooms at Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time once more when Denver Botanic Gardens’ favorite smelly flower is blooming. The infamous Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, is located in the Tropical Conservatory of the Botanic Gardens. The flower last bloomed in 2016, with the blooming estimated to last 24 to 36 hours.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

County buys shelters as part of addressing local homelessness

Douglas County is moving forward with acquiring 17 temporary shelters as part of their plan to address the rise in local homelessness. The “Pallet” structures are 64 square feet, collapsible and include air conditioning, mattresses and electricity. They will cost the county about $200,000. Commissioners Abe Laydon and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Denver Taco Festival

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Calling all taco lovers! The place to be on June 25 and 26, 2022, is Denver for the Denver Taco Festival! Join thousands of taco lovers for a weekend of fun and excitement plus the best tacos Denver has to offer!
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

King Soopers to Anchor East Side of New RidgeGate Community in Lone Tree

Kroger recently approved the development of a 123,000-square foot Signature King Soopers store and Fuel Center on the east side of the new RidgeGate Parkway Couplet District in Lone Tree. The RidgeGate community is partnering with Regency Centers to build the grocery-anchored center that will serve thousands of existing and future residents of Douglas County.
Colorado Daily

Boulder Dinner Theatre space sells

The building that’s home to Boulder Dinner Theatre, or BDT Stage, sold to an out-of-town buyer this month for $5.5 million. The roughly 12,000-square-foot space at 5501 Arapahoe Avenue was purchased by 5501 Arapahoe Investors LLC, an entity registered to the Ann Arbor, Mich., address of real estate investor First Martin Corp.
globalcirculate.com

Casa Bonita’s fountain has been removed from the Lakewood restaurant site

The creators of “South Park” couldn’t have written it better themselves. Casa Bonita’s fountain has disappeared from outside the Lakewood “eatertainment” spot, leaving fans who are waiting impatiently for the destination to reopen without a complete backdrop for their photo ops. Following safety concerns...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Faces Taunts For Wearing Heavy Duty Mask In Colorado Grocery Store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– “I look like a bug!!” Lisa Fine has no issue poking fun at herself, but she says she’s a bit frustrated with the long stares and rude mumbling she’s getting at places like City Market and Whole Foods up in Summit County. (credit: CBS) “I’m trying to protect my family, my husband and others,” Fine explained. “I’m just trying to get by, I’m just a 58-year-old woman trying to shop here.” While mask mandates have all but evaporated in the summer heat, Fine has seen the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and feels like wearing a mask is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
milehighcre.com

Former Lowry Air Force Base to be Converted into New Golf Venue

A local group of investors, including veteran real estate developer Daren B. Schmidt, have acquired a former military building in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood for the development of The Hangar Club, a best-in-class indoor social golf venue that will feature industry-leading simulators, an interactive putting green, food and beverage, exquisite service, lounge areas, and event space.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
Washington Examiner

Where Californians go, homelessness and violence follow

When the renovated Denver Union Station was unveiled in 2014, there were bands, food trucks, and plenty of activities for families with children. The $500 million project was designed to be the “crown jewel” of lower downtown. And for a number of years, it was. Unfortunately, Union Station...
CALIFORNIA STATE

