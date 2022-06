KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - By the time you read this, the ‘mini’ WVLT First Alert and the storms are both done. Some much needed - albeit very brief - rain cooled us down. Now a north wind will magically drop the humidity for the holiday weekend. These are also the mildest afternoon temps of the upcoming week.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO