ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elementary School in Rogers Awarded $50,000 to Build an Inclusive Playground

By Rachell Sanchez-Smith
kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonnie Grimes Elementary School in Rogers won $50,000 to...

www.kuaf.com

Comments / 1

Related
kuaf.com

Inclusive Playgrounds, A History of Pride, and Irony

On today's show, an elementary school in Rogers receives money to build an inclusive playground. Plus, the history of gay pride, an abundance of bikes in Bentonville, and much more. Rachell Sanchez-Smith. Rachell Sanchez-Smith is an assistant producer for Ozarks at Large and an undergraduate student at the University of...
ROGERS, AR
bentonvillear.com

City of Bentonville names new Director of Planning and Community Development

Bentonville, AR… The City of Bentonville is proud to announce the promotion of Tyler Overstreet, AICP, to Planning and Community Development Director. Overstreet will lead the department in managing development, long range and comprehensive planning, community engagement, neighborhood improvement and community visioning. Overstreet began his planning career as a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
visitbentonville.com

Bentonville Bike Fest Ready For the Spotlight

The mega mountain biking event in northwest Arkansas is poised for its biggest year yet. Bentonville, Arkansas, might not come to mind when mountain biking is the topic — but it should. The city of 50,000-plus, nestled in the northwest corner of the state, wants to be known as the mountain biking capital of the world.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Convenience Store#Grimes#Education
nwahomepage.com

NWA Equality preparing for Pride Fest in Fayetteville

Pride Month is underway and there are several events happening in Northwest Arkansas to promote and empower the LGBTQ+ community. Watch as Richard Gathright with NWA Equality is here to give all the details on this year’s pride parade and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Undisciplined Live in Celebration of Juneteenth

In celebration of Juneteenth, Undisciplined held a live taping of the podcast in front of an audience at NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville, Arkansas. The topic of discussion was continuing the work of freedom in the spirit of Juneteenth, with three panelists doing the work of justice and freedom in northwest Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Safety measures increase for NWA Pride Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are upping the security for upcoming pride month festivities. Saturday is the annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival, and some members of the pride community are worried about their safety. This concern stems from recent mass shootings in Texas and Oklahoma. A Fayetteville man, among others, was arrested in Idaho […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tncontentexchange.com

Three local teens compete in state pageant

Three teens from the Branson area are traveling with their families to Mexico, Missouri to compete in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Class of 2022 pageant. Miss Table Rock Lake’s Outstanding Teen Megan Rodgers of Walnut Shade, Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Clara Alford of Branson, and Miss Branson Outstanding Teen Hannah Whatley Blaine of Branson will both spend the week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at the pageant, which will be held at the Missouri Military Academy.
MEXICO, MO
talkbusiness.net

Springdale event showcases construction industry to next generation of workers

According to trade group Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the construction industry faces a skilled labor shortage of 650,000 workers in 2022. Skilled labor demand continues to rise as workers have quit faster than they were laid off or discharged. In March, the number of unfilled job openings rose to nearly 400,000.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Former Hooters building demolished in north Fayetteville

The former Hooters restaurant building in north Fayetteville was demolished this week to make room for a new mixed-use development. The building had been empty since the restaurant closed in 2013. It sat on a 7.42-acre parcel facing Shiloh Drive just south of the Northwest Arkansas Mall. The site also includes a large undeveloped area to the west.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Nestled in the spectacular Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs is an adorable Victorian-era town that’s just oozing history and charm. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed downtown, and you’ll find unique boutique shops, funky art galleries, and excellent eateries. Plus, you’ll love checking out all of the beautiful 19th-century homes!
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy