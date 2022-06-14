ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Congressman Sean Casten's daughter dies aged 17: Teen is pronounced dead at family home - days after her father spoke of his 'tremendous pride' after she organized training on how save someone's life from a gunshot wound

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen died on Monday morning at their family home.

The suburban Chicago Democrat's office said that the Casten family requests privacy after Gwen passed away without providing further details about her death.

'This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen, 17, passed away. The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time,' the office said on Monday.

The teenager died at the family's Downers Grove home, police told the Chicago Tribune.

Downers Grove police officers were called to the house just before 7am 'for an unresponsive 17-year-old female', the police said, according to the outlet. 'First responders determined that the subject was deceased.'

Gwen was active in the political sphere and followed in the footsteps of her father by fighting for social causes that she was passionate about, such as gun control.

Her death comes just days after Rep. Casten, 50, said he had 'tremendous pride' in Gwen after she took the initiative to organize a 'Stop the Bleed' training at her school so that children could learn how to pack a gunshot wound during a school shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsVfW_0gAjiwBA00
Illinois Congressman Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen (pictured) died on Monday morning at their family home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIOEF_0gAjiwBA00
The teenager died on Monday morning at the family's Downers Grove home. Pictured: Gwen and her father at a Pride event 

'I have both tremendous pride that my daughter took the initiative to organize that and tremendous shame that we as a country are making it the responsibility of children aged 15, 16 and 17 to do what sitting United States senators don't have the courage to do themselves,' Rep. Casten told Newsy.

Gwen also served as a co-director of the March For Our Lives Illinois chapter, a youth-led movement aimed at tackling gun violence.

The teenager has also appeared in a campaign video in support of her father, who is running for a third term in Congress against fellow incumbent Democrat Rep. Marie Newman.

Casten's campaign in February tweeted a photograph of the Democrat with Gwen, who was holding a petition in her hand.

'It's a big year in the Casten household! Sean's daughter will be voting in her first election and was able to sign the petition for her dad,' his campaign tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hpYO_0gAjiwBA00
Sean Casten with his wife Kara, and daughters including Gwen (second right) 

Shortly before Casten's office announced Gwen's death, his campaign asked Illinois TV stations to immediately pull his campaign spots off air until further notice, reported CBS News-Chicago.

Casten is running against Newman in the newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

Newman said in a statement on Monday night: 'My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter. My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family.'

The Newman campaign 'is working to cease all comparative paid communications immediately,' the statement said.

Casten and his wife Kara have two daughters together; Gwen, 17, and Audrey, 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JV1g_0gAjiwBA00
Shortly before Casten's (pictured) office announced Gwen's death, his campaign asked Illinois TV stations to immediately pull his campaign spots off air until further notice

Gwen's classmates mourned her death on social media on Monday night.

The Downer Groves Empowerment Club, which she was the leader of, released an Instagram statement saying: 'There are no words that can begin to describe the loss we are feeling. Gwen, founder and leader of Empowerment Club, was cherished by all.

'Her hardwork, determination, and beautiful personality was an inspiration to everyone. She was so loved, and her impact will live forever within our community.

'Thank you Gwen, for everything you have done to influence our lives and fill them with love and positivity. You were truly a force to be reckoned with. We will miss you.'

Last February, Gwen and her father co-wrote an article about the Capitol insurrection and the impact it had on them both.

At the time, Casten was in his office in Washington DC and Gwen was in school in Illinois. She described her fear at learning her father had been told to put gas masks on.

Joshua Abbott
2d ago

he probably did this after his child's death, but before announcing the horrific situation. I can understand why him and his campaign did so, especially if his daughter was in the ads. heartbreaking

Guest
3d ago

‘Shortly before Casten's office announced Gwen's death, his campaign asked Illinois TV stations to immediately pull his campaign spots off air until further notice, reported CBS News-Chicago.’ That is an extremely odd coincidence. There has got to be more to this story.

