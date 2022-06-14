ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Whip up Millionaire’s Shortbread for Father’s Day with Batch Lady’s easy recipe

By Suzanne Mulholland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

IF I’m going to get everything out and bake, I love making a few different tray bakes or cakes that can be stored away in the freezer for whenever you fancy something sweet, or if you’ve got friends over for a cuppa and a bit of a catch-up.

This week we have Millionaire’s Shortbread and Mars Bar Rocky Road – both delicious and amazingly easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1CUT_0gAjitWz00
Whip up Millionaire’s Shortbread for Father's Day with Batch Lady's recipe Credit: Shutterstock

They are great recipes to make with the kids if you are looking for some treats for Father’s Day.

But ensure you store your batch-baking in airtight containers. If the tub is not sealed well, you could spoil your treats with freezer burn. Happy baking.

Millionaire’s shortbread (makes 12 squares)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

YOU NEED:

  • 250g plain flour
  • 60g caster sugar
  • 225g soft butter
  • ½tsp vanilla essence

Caramel:

  • 100g butter
  • 100g light brown sugar
  • 397g can condensed milk

Topping:

  • 200g milk chocolate
  • 100g dark chocolate
  • Sprinkle sea-salt flakes

METHOD: Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4 and line a 20cm square tin with baking parchment.

Add all of the shortbread ingredients to a food processor and blend until it starts to lump together.

Press the shortbread dough into the tin with your fingers until you have an even layer.

Prick all over with a fork and then place in the oven for 20 minutes until golden. Remove and leave to cool.

Now add the caramel ingredients to a saucepan and heat gently until melted. Once melted, turn up the heat, bring to the boil and continue stirring for 5-7 minutes until the mix has thickened and turned golden.

Be really careful here, the caramel will be super-hot. Remove from the heat and pour straight over the cooked shortbread. Leave to cool.

Once the caramel is completely set and cooled, it is time to melt the chocolate. To do this, break up the chocolate and add to a medium-sized glass bowl.

Boil the kettle, fill a saucepan with boiling water and place on a low heat.

Place the bowl of chocolate over the simmering water, making sure it does not touch the water.

Continue to stir until the chocolate is completely melted.

Pour over the caramel base evenly, sprinkle over a few sea-salt flakes and leave to set in the fridge for 3-4 hours. Once set, cut into squares.

Ready to freeze: Place squares in a Tupperware container and then put it in the freezer.

Remove a slice at a time, as and when needed. They will defrost in 30 minutes at room temperature.

  • Follow The Batch Lady on Instagram and Facebook @thebatchlady.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSBl6_0gAjitWz00
Treat your dad to a delicious treat on Father's Day with Batch Lady's recipe Credit: Ryan Ball

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millionaire#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Removing a Menu Staple to Make Room for Its New Strawberry Frosty

Many Wendy's fans remember the first time they scooped up a chilly Frosty with a french fry as their utensil. But if that routine has grown stale, and you wish you could travel back in time to that first salty, sweet bite, you can quit rubbing lamps at rummage sales hoping to find a genie. There's a new Frosty on the Wendy's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Alton Brown's Tuna Salad Uses A Stunning Ingredient

Alton Brown's tuna salad recipe isn't the same tuna salad that many people grew up with. You know, the go-to kind, with mayonnaise and little bits of celery, carrots, and onions mixed in. What's different? The celebrated chef, author, and Food Network host shared a more deconstructed, upscale version of tuna salad on an episode of "Good Eats" that originally aired back in 2008. Brown's recipe features imported tuna, butter lettuce, non-pareil capers, microgreens, minced shallots, and an ingredient the average home cook may have never heard of: black lava sea salt.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Potato Salad Rule You Should Never Break

From the ever hotly debated correct way to eat a KitKat to the best method to bake chicken for an at-home Sunday dinner, there are countless food rules people are ready to fight for. Like many other delectable dishes enjoyed across the United States, potato salad has a strict rule that you must follow when preparing it.
RECIPES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
506K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy