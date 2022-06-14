ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Dress Like a Tonys Host, According to Ariana DeBose's Stylists

By Mekita Rivas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best part about dressing the host of the Tony Awards? You have plenty of opportunities to bring your dream mood board to life. For the big night, Ariana DeBose stepped into the hosting spotlight, and stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston (professionally known as Zadrian + Sarah) outfitted the Oscar...

Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Miley Cyrus At NBCUniversal Upfront Events

Singer Miley Cyrus attended the NBCUniversal Upfronts with a performance in NYC last week. During the event she sang “Wrecking Ball” and Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”. She will also be back on NBC for her New Year’s Eve Party special that did very well last year. I loved the red silk vintage dress that she wore it looked lovely on her and the black shades! I have details on what she wore inside, check it out, love Miley!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Edmiston
Person
Ariana Debose
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony, Achieves EGOT Status

As one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine bright as one of the industry's biggest stars. At last night's 2022 Tony Awards, the Empire actress and American Idol star won a Tony for Best Musical for the play A Strange Loop, which she produced. The musical, which centers around the mental health of a gay black man, beat out Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical for the award.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The best and worst moments of the 2022 Tony Awards

After over two years, the Tony Awards are finally back in full force!. The 75th anniversary Tony Awards, airing live on CBS, celebrated the best of Broadway since its re-opening. With Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as host, it doled out the Great White Way's highest honor to a wide array of the stage's biggest talents.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonys#Tony Awards#Stylists#Zadrian#Boss
FASHION Magazine |

Sydney Sweeney’s Micro-mini + More MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks

Popcorn trophies, Paris Hilton and more moments that have us asking, what year is it?. The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been creating viral moments before social media was even really a thing. Take the 2005 show, when Best Kiss winners Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recreated their dramatic smooch from The Notebook on stage as Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played over cheers (including those from celebrities like Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan). Is there anything more quintessentially early 2000s than that?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
PopSugar

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Moves to the Tune of Doja Cat's "Vegas"

At 16, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might have already found her calling: dance. On June 12, Jolie-Pitt, who's become a hit in the TikTok dance community for her impressive choreography routines, joined the Millennium Dance Complex squad to perform a routine set to Doja Cat's "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack. Casually dressed in an oversize Beatles T-shirt and Nike sweats, Jolie-Pitt slipped seamlessly into the routine, choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and showed off her promising dance moves.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut At Jennifer Lopez Movie Premiere

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple on June 8. The duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, lovingly wrapped their arms around each other on the carpet and flashed smiles for the cameras. The American Idol host looked dapper in a white button up shirt and a navy, striped suit jacket, along with a pair of dark gray pants. His Instagram influencer girlfriend, meanwhile, stunned in a colorful maxi dress.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Awards are back in full swing. Both Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Sunday night to recognize and celebrate the biggest achievements in theater and Broadway in the last year. Among those who attended include Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Andrew Garfield, Phillipa Soo, Jessica Chastain and Jesse Williams, among others.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose was tapped to host this year’s ceremony. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Strapless Red Leather Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At ‘Taurus’ Premiere

Megan Fox looked red hot in a red leather dress alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The couple appeared on the carpet for the June 9 premiere of “Taurus,” their newest film together. The actress, 36, stunned in the figure-hugging strapless dress that she paired with black and silver heels. She wore her brunette hair straightened and kept it behind her back. The Transformers actress did not appear to be wearing the $400,000 engagement ring she received upon MGK’s proposal in January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sarah Paulson Goes Wild in Viral Glitter Leopard Peplum Dress at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Paulson made a wildly glamorous style statement at the 2022 Tony Awards. Arriving on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, the “Ratched” star struck a pose in a sparkling gold Moschino gown. Designed by Jeremy Scott, the glitzy Fall 2022 number featured puffy squared sleeves and a ballooned peplum waistline. Covering the dress were intricate sequined leopard spots in hues of green, yellow and purple for an added burst of pattern. Paulson’s look, styled by Karla Welch, was finished with a single gold ring. While presenting Best Direction of A Play with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

