Justin Chimienti is suing McDonald's and Wendy's for poor advertisements of their beef sandwiches. According to the fast-food customer, he was counting on McDonald's' Big Mac and Wendy's' Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger to be as large as advertised in photos and commercials, but he says they were anything but. And now, he wants the competing chains to pay up. Chimienti sued McDonald's Corp and Wendy's Co., proposing a class-action suit in a Brooklyn federal court. Chimienti said McDonald's and Wendy's use undercooked beef patties in ads, which make them appear 15% to 20% larger than what customers get.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO