NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Last week, FOX 17 News investigative reporter Dennis Ferrier uncovered a trove of specialized security cameras that cost the district $1.9 million and lay wholly unused in Metro's storage. When the machines were in use they were being used as a temperature checking device. Fox 17 helped demonstrate the cameras other capabilities to Metro School board member Fran Bush who was able to witness the technologies capability to detect weapons, detect metal and recognize faces.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO