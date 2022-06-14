Boise State football adds junior college offensive lineman to 2022 recruiting class

The Boise State football team picked up a late commitment for the 2022 season.

Junior college offensive lineman Rick Moore signed a financial aid agreement Tuesday and will join the Broncos this fall, according to a news release from Boise State.

Moore fills the roster spot vacated by Oluwafunto Akinshilo, who decommitted from the Broncos last week and is now headed to Iowa State.

Moore steps into a position group that has a wealth of experience. The Broncos have six offensive linemen with starting experience, including left tackle John Ojukwu, guards Garrett Curran, Ben Dooley and Will Farrar, and center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez , who missed all of last season for undisclosed reasons.

The Broncos also added Washington State transfer Cade Beresford. He started games at guard last season for the Cougars but played primarily at right tackle for the Broncos this spring.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Moore is a native of Los Gatos, California, and he played his freshman season at the College of San Mateo in 2021. Moore was a two-sport athlete in high school, competing in football and basketball. He was a member of Los Gatos’ 2019 CIF Central Coast Section championship team.

Moore has three years of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt, if needed.

BOISE STATE’S 2022 CLASS

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

S Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)

OT Hall Schmidt, 6-7, 300, Peninsula (Washington) High

WR Zamondre Merriweather, 6-2, 200, Valencia (California) High

QB Maddux Madsen, 6-0, 185, American Fork (Utah) High

LB Jake Ripp, 6-3, 215, Los Gatos (California) High

LB Gavin Hambrick, 6-2, 220, Apple Valley (California) High

RB Ashton Jeanty, 5-9, 195, Lone Star (Texas) High

P James Ferguson, 6-1, 175, Pro Kick Australia

OT Tyson Molio’o, 6-4, 295, St. John Bosco (Bellfower, California)

DE Cortez Hogans Jr., 6-3, 265, Snow College (Palatine, Illinois)

LB Dishawn Misa, 6-3, 230, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington)

Edge Deven Wright, 6-5, 230, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Clarksdale, Mississippi)

OL Cade Beresford, 6-7, 300, Washington State (Woodinville, Washington)

Edge George Tarlas, 6-4, 260, Weber State (Chalkida, Greece)

WR Prince Strachan, 6-4, 185, John Carroll High (Fort Pierce, Florida)

DT Braxton Fely, 6-2, 240, Timpview High (Provo, Utah)

QB Sam Vidlak, 6-1, 187, Oregon State (Applegate, Oregon)

OL Rick Moore, 6-6, 290,College of San Mateo (California)