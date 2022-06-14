ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Fairhope business owners hope stolen cargo trailer is found

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBhKr_0gAjh8be00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A new business preparing to open on the Eastern Shore next month is dealing with a few setbacks this week after someone stole a cargo trailer full of tools to finish building out the space. Cooking equipment was also inside the trailer and now the owners are asking you for help.

The cargo trailer was parked beside a retail building on Highway 98 in Fairhope for several weeks, but on Sunday night it vanished.

Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Orange Beach Police welcome new corrections officers

“It’s very frustrating that we put our money into it and somebody thinks they can just come up and take it,” said Lilly Vinzant.

It’s upsetting for Rich and Lilly Vinzant who said the stolen trailer will delay some of their plans. They’re not only opening a coffee shop in Fairhope, they intended to use the cargo trailer as a food truck once the business opens.

“It had an air conditioning for the trailer, it had all of the metal shelving for the kitchen, various things. There was a cooler, a refrigerator, water heater stands,” said the couple.

Cooking equipment was also inside. The pair said someone cut a padlock and got away with the 2021 16ft black trailer they recently purchased for about $7,000. They’re hopeful someone will see the trailer and call police.

“If not then we’ll have to do an insurance claim on it and see what we can get replaced. After that it’s pay out of pocket for whatever they won’t pay for,” said Rich Vinzant.

Fairhope Police said they’re investigating, but so far have no leads.

“We have never felt like we’ve needed to really watch our stuff that closely in Fairhope. I mean it’s pretty shocking,” said Lilly Vinzant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Woman flees after crashing into building: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said the woman who veered off the road and struck M&A Studios Wednesday afternoon ran away from the scene, according to a department news release. Police said there were no injuries to anyone involved at the business, including owner Michael Nall. The woman left the crash site before MPD […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Double homicide at Bay Point apartments in Mobile

UPDATE (9:18 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were shot and killed outside Bay Point apartments. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Several unoccupied vehicles were shot up. UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were shot at Bay Point apartments. Their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man sentenced to 30 years, shot neighbor over parking spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting his neighbor over a parking spot.  Kwazi Thomas was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of murdering Gerard “Santana” Joyner in 2017. Thomas shot Joyner after the two had an “ongoing dispute” over a parking spot near their […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Fairhope, AL
Fairhope, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Car crashes into M&A Studios off South Florida Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gold sedan smashed through an outside wall of M&A Studios off South Florida Street in Mobile Wednesday afternoon. Officers of the Mobile Police Department are on scene investigating the crash. The crash happened Wednesday, June 15, at about 2 p.m. M&A Studios is a photography company located at 122 South […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Baldwin Co#Sheriff S Office#Orange Beach Police
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO looking for man caught on camera stealing from a Semmes restaurant

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras stealing liquor from a Mexican restaurant in Semmes. The thief was caught on camera inside with no mask, no gloves, and an empty backpack. The video shows the guy behind the...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man linked to 3 shootings in Ensley, bond set at $550,000

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after deputies believed he shot into several Ensley neighborhoods last year using an AR-15 style rifle.  Dennis Lamontagne was arrested after deputies investigated a report of shots fired. Deputies discovered a car and home struck by gunfire and shots fired from a moving vehicle.  Lamontagne […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man sentenced to 6 years, found with meth and gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to six years in prison after his partner was found with several kilos of meth, according to officials with the south Alabama District Attorney’s Office. William Joshua Ikner was sentenced after his co-conspirator Angela Faye Keebler was pulled over by Saraland police at Interstate 65. Keebler […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Former Mobile police officer dead in Washington Co. jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Family mourns woman killed in Daphne crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook.  That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week.  It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash. “My heart is just missing […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police identify body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police investigators have identified the body found last week in a Pensacola park. Saundra Sellers, 55, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, June 9 near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.  Sellers was found by a city worker while he was cutting grass. Pensacola Police believe Seller’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

75-year-old man hits I-10 guardrail, dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 75-year-old man was involved in a car crash that ended with his death in a local hospital, according to officials from the Mobile Police Department. Raymond Callaway, 75, was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a guardrail while attempting to exit from I-10 onto I-65. Police were called […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 person killed in Pensacola house fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was killed in a Pensacola house fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 400-block of Springdale Circle around 10:15 a.m. Viewer Jade Perkins sent Channel 3 video of the home engulfed in flames:. The Pensacola Fire Department received reports of a person trapped...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy