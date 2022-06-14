ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brit tourist, 26, arrested at Ibiza Airport for ‘smashing his girlfriend over the head with a bottle after landing’

By Natalia Penza
 3 days ago
A BRITISH holidaymaker was arrested at Ibiza Airport for allegedly smashing his girlfriend over the head with a bottle when they got off a flight.

The 26-year-old was handcuffed at the door to the terminal after flight crew witnessed the alleged assault and alerted police.

A British tourist was arrested for an alleged bottle attack at Ibiza Airport Credit: Getty

The couple had just touched down on the holiday island on a late-evening flight from the UK.

Local reports said police found the woman injured on the floor with her belongings scattered on the ground at midnight on Saturday.

A Civil Guard spokesman said: “We took a 26-year-old British man into custody on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

“Witnesses said they saw him smash a bottle over her head.

“He adopted an aggressive attitude with police who responded to the alert and had to be overpowered before being handcuffed.”

It was not immediately clear today if the British woman, said to be 28, needed hospital treatment.

It was also not clear if she intended to press charges against her boyfriend.

He was hauled before a judge the following day to decide what further action should be taken.

A police source said: “The alleged aggressor spent the first night of his holidays in a police cell before being taken to court.”

Court officials could not be reached this morning for comment.

The alleged attack came hours after another passenger was marched off a Ryanair flight to Ibiza in handcuffs on Saturday.

Video shows cops board the jet at Manchester Airport to remove a hoidaymaker who was allegedly caught vaping on board.

Cops said Jack Stringer, 23, from Lancashire, was charged with a public order offence.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

Video footage shows officers removing a man for vaping on a Ryanair jet Credit: Deadline
Another passenger filmed the moment police officers took him away Credit: Deadline

