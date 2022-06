South Jersey native Dom Nero grew up in Camden County. Little did he know that poking fun at his roots would launch him to internet stardom years later. Nero's video, 'South Jersey Boyfriend' throws out there every single South Jersey stereotype that we all deep down know are absolutely true. His love for the Phillies, the Eagles fight song, and even Mack and Manco's in Ocean City all get special shout-outs in his hilarious parody of what it must have been like to be trapped in quarantine with your South Jersey man for all those months. *cough* YEARS *cough*

