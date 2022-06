Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a missing Cortlandville man. 41-year-old Muteb Alqahtani was last seen near his home at around 9:40 a.m. Monday, June 13. The Sheriff’s office says the SUNY Cortland professor is of Middle Eastern descent, stands about five-feet, eight-inches tall and has dark, curly hair and a beard. The man appears to be of thin build. The authorities have not provided any information regarding what Alqahtani may have been wearing when he was last seen.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO