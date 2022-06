Graveside service for Rhonda Bristow, 64, of Lubbock, formerly of Lamesa, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Rhonda. Leslie Bristow passed away the week of June 12th in Lubbock, Texas. She was born...

LAMESA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO