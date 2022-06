A divided government in Washington next year after the midterm elections could weigh heavily on future oversight proposals in congress that impact commercial real estate. With Republicans expected to regain control of the House of Representatives and also positioned to possibly retake the U.S. Senate, added scrutiny will exist for proposed regulatory changes affecting real estate such as new revisions to the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). A change at the house level would also change the trajectory of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) requirements the CRE industry has been bracing for amid increased investor focus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO