TV Series

Netflix Orders ‘Squid Game’ Reality Series, Which Sounds Insane But Is Just Dumb

By Jordan Julian
 2 days ago
Apparently nobody at Netflix has actually watched Squid Game despite the fact that it was one of the streamer’s most popular offerings last year. If they had watched the dystopian drama about a deadly competition presided over by a creepy giant robot doll, surely they would not be adapting it into...

TheDailyBeast

Zac Efron Is Entering His Indie Era, Thanks to A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’

Attention, A24 girlies: Troy Bolton is officially going indie. Former Disney Channel heartthrob Zac Efron is set to star in The Iron Claw, a wrestling drama from the production company behind critical darlings like Uncut Gems (or Uncah Jahmz, if you’re nasty) and Everything Everywhere All at Once. This is huge news for those of us who had their sexual awakenings in middle school watching Efron sing in Hairspray, then grew up to become adults that are still angry that Laurie Metcalf didn’t win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Lady Bird in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
