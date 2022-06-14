Dow GLBI announces several team pairings

Jon Rahm will attempt to become the eighth golfer to defend his title when the 2022 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Rahm won his maiden major championship last year at Torrey Pines and will try to join a list of repeat champions that includes Bobby Jones (1929-30), Ben Hogan (1950-51) and Curtis Strange (1988-89). Strange won the last U.S. Open at the historic Brookline course, which hosted the event in 1988, 1963 and 1913. Caesars Sportsbook lists Rory McIlroy as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2022 U.S. Open odds, followed closely by Justin Thomas (11-1), Scottie Scheffler (12-1) and Rahm (14-1).

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO