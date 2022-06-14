ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota summer camp lets kids join the circus

fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet your child run away this summer...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Staffing the Suncoast: Lemonade bus business expanding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just off of I-75 and a ride east down Fruitville Road, sits a lemon bus. Perhaps you’ve seen it on your commute; Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is owned by Andrew and Anju Lynn, offering refreshing lemonade drinks and acai bowls. Behind the bright yellow lemon...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Cool Off at These Seven Fantastic Splash Parks

It’s hot, the days are long and the kids are out of school. We’ve got seven great places to let off steam. Yes, it’s hot out there, and the kids are cranky sitting indoors in the air conditioning. Why not take a trip to a splash pad? We found seven parks—two are new!—from tiny to gargantuan so everyone can beat the heat. So grab the kids, pack some towels and have some water fun. Make sure to check park websites for rules on approved swimwear (swim diapers are a must if your child is not potty trained) and safety.
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

20 low-key springs and beaches within driving distance of Tampa Bay

For Florida natives, it's easy to become disenchanted when you go to your favorite beach or spring and have no luck finding a park spot, let alone any peace and quiet. However, off the not-so-beaten path, you'll find a lot of places within driving distance of Tampa Bay are just as beautiful—especially without the crowds.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough House of Hope holding fundraiser

The Hillsborough House of Hope helps women who are released from jail by teaching them job skills, showing them how to dress for an interview, or even just praying with them. The local nonprofit is holding a fundraiser and fashion show with support from NFL alumni and Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Entertainment
Mysuncoast.com

Friday Fest Returns to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday Fest has returned to Sarasota. The free community event features food trucks and live music. Everyone was thrilled to be back out and living life!
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Conservatory
fox13news.com

Tampa meditation studio uses sound therapy to promote healing

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s first dedicated meditation studio is helping people clear their minds through sound. Bliss Bar Studio focuses on sound therapy, which is a meditation technique that helps improve mental, physical and emotional health. The studio offers group sound baths, which involves lying on a mat and...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa raises Juneteenth flag, recognizing history with new tradition

TAMPA, Fla. - For just the third time ever, the city of Tampa raised its Juneteenth flag, marking the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved people in Texas. However, the emancipation proclamation had freed slaves two and a half years earlier. Last year was...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Dream Weaver closing after 32 years on St. Armands Circle

Joan Morgan was more than comfortable outfitting you in her shop's signature "wearable art" for decades. But now she’s decamping from St. Armands Circle in the hope of living a simpler life. Morgan, the proprietor of Dream Weaver, will close down her high-end fashion boutique within the next few...
SARASOTA, FL
wogx.com

WATCH: Massive alligator charges at man at Florida park

A Florida man visiting a park in Largo says a massive alligator charged at him recently when he stopped to take photos of the animal. He says it was at the same park where a man was recently found dead while searching the lake for golf discs. (Credit: Foster Thorbjornsen)
LARGO, FL
Katie Cherrix

Four Unique Bars in Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a unique, lively city with plenty of things to see and do. Ybor City is the central hub of nightlife in Tampa, and you'll find locally owned bars, clubs, and lounges in all parts of the city. Here are four unique bars in Tampa you'll want to go to every weekend.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Mall outparcel in Tampa sells; has the mall itself been sold?

Citrus Park Plaza, an outparcel of Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa, has been sold for $5.65 million as evidence mounts that the main property itself may have changed hands. The 13,000-square-foot Citrus Park Plaza went to an undisclosed buyer. The center itself, which doesn’t have an anchor, was 100% occupied at the time of the sale.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Travel nurse jobs mix care with adventure

TAMPA, Fla. - Traveling nurses fill crucial staffing shortages at hospitals across the country while pursuing their passion for adventure. Soralla Gonzalez is on her way to making house calls, but instead of working day to day in a hospital or medical center, she hits the open road as a travel home health nurse.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Family moving to Florida loses belongings after moving truck gets stolen

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
APOLLO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy