ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

St. David's Episcopal Church

The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

Events ReligionLGBTQIA+PicnicSt. David's Episcopal Church. St. David’s Episcopal Church, 701 N., Randall Rd., Aurora, will be host...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Voice

Barbecue for LGBTQIA+ families

St. David’s Episcopal Church, 701 N., Randall Rd., Aurora, will be host to a barbecue for LGBTQIA+ families and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The public is invited. A $5 donation is requested. Reservations are requested. Please send E-mail to rector@saintdavidsofaurora.com. The church is...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Plano Juneteenth celebration June 19

Plano’s second annual Juneteenth celebration will be held Sunday, June 19 next to Emily G. Johns School at 430 Mitchell Drive in Plano. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and the festivities will start at noon. Those who attend can celebrate freedom and family with a day of relaxation, food, fun. The free event is open to everyone.
PLANO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Entertainment at Oswego’s PrairieFest June 16-19

Oswego’s annual PrairieFest will be Thursday through Saturday, June 16-19, at 91 Plank Drive in Oswego. Admission, parking and events are free. Presented by the Oswegoland Park District, PrairieFest provides a Summer celebration over Father’s Day weekend. Free concerts from a mix of national and local bands, along...
The Voice

Kane County Master Garden grows help

There are inspirational ways to grow vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs, and native plants at the Kane County Master Gardener Idea Garden in St. Charles. Trained University of Illinois Extension volunteers will be host to three Summer open houses to share growing ideas and expertise. Visitors are welcome to tour the...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Norman Rebenstorf

Carousel Events VeteransBirthdayNorman RebenstorfWorld War II. World War II Navy Veteran Norman Rebenstorf celebrates his 99th. He's part of America's greatest generation, June 11, this Aurora veteran enjoyed a great birthday celebration. World War II Navy Veteran Norman Rebenstorf was honored for his 99th birthday with a mini-parade in front of his residential nursing home on Aurora's West Side.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Juneteenth flag-raising in Aurora

The city government of Aurora, in collaboration with the Aurora African-American Heritage Advisory Board, and the Aurora Divine 9 Alliance, will be hosts to its inaugural Juneteenth flag-raising next at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena Boulevard. In June 2021, Juneteenth was signed into...
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqia#Year Subscription
The Voice

Phillips Park Zoo

Environment EventsButterflyPhillips ParkPhillips Park Zoo. Bees, butterflies, and other animals that pollinate plants and crops in Illinois are vanishing from ecosystems at an alarming rate. Phillips Park Zoo is helping to solve the problem by launching several new initiatives to protect precious pollinators, including expanding pollinator habitats, installing research gardens, and as host to the...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Japanese Breakfast, Michelle Zauner, virtual event June 30

The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is joining libraries across the State to be host to bestselling author Michelle Zauner, the indie rock star of Japanese Breakfast fame, who will discuss her memoir, Crying in H Mart, and her music career. The event will be held virtually Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m..
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Opens Cooling Center as Temperatures Rise This Week

A hot weather streak this week can cause temperatures to top more than 100 degrees with the heat index. The City of Aurora is advising residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe and is opening a centrally located cooling center. The Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway Avenue, is...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Voice

Aurora club celebrates 95 years

Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora, the club that fights diabetes, celebrated its 95th anniversary during First Fridays events in downtown Aurora on June 3. The event was at the Aurora Historical Society at its Pierce History Center. Russ George, Cosmo president, opened the celebration with a welcome to attendees and a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

United Methodist of Plano Garage Sale

A garage sale to raise donations for missions and repair of stained glass windows will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the downstairs dining hall at the United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street in Plano. Check out all the glassware, clothing, collectibles, linens, books, children’s items, miscellaneous, and much more on a donation basis. Please enter the church building from Clark Street and proceed downstairs. The community is invited to the garage sale.
The Voice

PrairieFest Quilt raffle tickets ready

Oswego’s Quilters Dozen Quilt Club has started its annual fundraiser, the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle. One lucky winner will take home the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt, “Japanese Garden,” named for its fabrics’ colorful Oriental-theme prints. Soft creams, greens, and reds were used to produce a peaceful palette. The quilt measures 51” x 63”, the perfect size for cuddling on a couch, or displayed on the wall. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric and was hand- quilted by the Quilters Dozen members during the past year.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Jim Ryan Eulogy fits

The following is a statement attributable to DuPage County Board chairman Dan Cronin on the passing of former DuPage County State’s Attorney and Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan:. “DuPage County and the State of Illinois have lost a true statesman. Jim Ryan was a dedicated public servant, from his...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Garage sale

A garage sale to raise donations for missions and repair of stained glass windows will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the downstairs dining hall at the United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street...
PLANO, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy