St. David's Episcopal Church

A garage sale to raise donations for missions and repair of stained glass windows will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the downstairs dining hall at the United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street in Plano. Check out all the glassware, clothing, collectibles, linens, books, children’s items, miscellaneous, and much more on a donation basis. Please enter the church building from Clark Street and proceed downstairs. The community is invited to the garage sale.

10 DAYS AGO