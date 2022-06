Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Wednesday released the Texas Broadband Plan, which is intended to help expand broadband access to underserved and unserved Texans. The comptroller’s Broadband Development Office created the plan while keeping in mind feedback Hager and the BDO staff collected from Texans in 12 public town halls, 60 virtual regional roundtable discussions and over 16,000 survey responses. One of these visits to gather feedback was held in Tyler.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO