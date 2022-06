Oswego’s Quilters Dozen Quilt Club has started its annual fundraiser, the PrairieFest Quilt Raffle. One lucky winner will take home the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt, “Japanese Garden,” named for its fabrics’ colorful Oriental-theme prints. Soft creams, greens, and reds were used to produce a peaceful palette. The quilt measures 51” x 63”, the perfect size for cuddling on a couch, or displayed on the wall. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric and was hand- quilted by the Quilters Dozen members during the past year.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO