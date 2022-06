HUNTSVILLE — Wallace Gordon Murphree, 83, passed away on June 8, 2022. He was born on January 31, 1939 in Athens and was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Leon Murphree and his mother, Ora Deane Murphree. Gordon is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Lenderman Murphree; brother and sister-in-law, Garland Edward Murphree and Nancy Smith Murphree of Athens; sister, Martha Gayle Murphree of Moulton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Julee Lenderman of East Wenatchee, Washington, and all of his beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO