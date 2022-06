The three candidates for lieutenant governor, Ana María Archila, Diana Reyna and Antonio Delgado, met for the first and only Democratic primary debate on Spectrum News. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez share their impressions of the showdown and take a look at who may have scored the most points with viewers. Additionally, prior to the upcoming Republican debate on NY1, the team looks into the GOP candidates for governor, and how that race may play out in the weeks ahead.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO